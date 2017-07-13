Burton family’s home saved, thanks to fast-acting first responders

A Burton family made it safely outside after a fire began beneath their mobile home around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Initial reports indicated an elderly man might have been trapped inside the Staffwood Road home, according to a Burton Fire District news release. A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy was the first to arrive on scene and entered the home to make sure everyone was out safely.
Because the deputy made sure everyone was out, firefighters were able to immediately turn their attention to the spreading fire when they arrived, according to the release. They were able to keep the flames from getting into the home and the family was able to go back inside after firefighters helped to clear the smoke from the home.
“Most fatal fires occur after 11 p.m. and it’s the smoke, with as little as 1 percent carbon monoxide, which kills people,” firefighter Nick D’Angelo said. “So knowing an elderly disabled man could still be inside that home with all that smoke really had us concerned. We’re thankful the deputy confirmed he was out and OK so we could focus on putting out the fire, and in the end we saved the home.”
No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
