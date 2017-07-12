Wet Willie’s
Wet Willie’s

Beaufort News

July 12, 2017 1:40 PM

The Wet Willie’s that was supposed to come to Beaufort? Oh, it’ll be here

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

The opening of a Wet Willie’s planned for Beaufort was pushed back by some bumps in the road but is set to start serving up the frozen drinks the business is famous for by the end of this month, franchise owner Joseph Ford said Wednesday.

A fall 2016 opening for the bar at Beaufort Town Center on Boundary Street was missed.

Ford said design work along with finalizing details with the Savannah-based Wet Willie’s delayed the opening.

Wet Willie’s has 16 locations, including the Beaufort site, listed on its website. It also includes two Savannah locations along with spots in Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

