E-cigarette to blame in Port Royal vehicle fire, firefighter say

An e-cigarette that heated up and fell under a car seat sparked a vehicle fire in Port Royal Sunday afternoon, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
No injuries were reported in the incident, the release said.
The incident happened on Robert Smalls Parkway between Castle Rock Road and Broad River Boulevard, according to the release. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the passenger side of the vehicle and extinguished the fire within minutes.
The male driver told firefighters that his e-cigarette became hot and fell under a seat, causing the fire.
The fire remains under investigation and two lanes on Robert Smalls Parkway westbound were blocked for approximately 15 minutes . Traffic was delayed for over 30 minutes as firefighters extinguished the fire and removed roadway hazards.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments