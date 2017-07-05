A photo taken during Taste of Beaufort on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
A photo taken during Taste of Beaufort on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

July 05, 2017 11:49 AM

Why Beaufort landed on another national publication’s list of notable Southern towns

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort has been lauded on another national list, this time for its food.

USA Today’s Go Escape magazine recognized Beaufort in its feature headlined “Southern towns with real character.” Beaufort was included with New Orleans as “towns that live to eat.”

The magazine name-dropped downtown restaurants Wren, Breakwater and Saltus River Grill as places to eat. It also recommended a visit to Penn Center on St. Helena Island with a side trip to the Shrimp Shack for a shrimp burger.

“While folks come for the history — Beaufort dates to before the American Revolution — the restaurants keep them satisfied,” Annette Thompson wrote. “You’ll find shrimp and grits for breakfast, and a bounty of seafood at lunch and dinner.”

