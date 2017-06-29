Beaufort County man sues Sony after exploding e-cig battery injures leg

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans Pause 0:38 5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies 0:59 These beloved Beaufort events may be canceled: here's the list 0:41 E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket on city bus 0:35 Consultant highlights Beaufort County administrator’s resume for city manager job in San Marco, Fla. 0:41 Hilton Head mom isn't a fan of her kids' early school start time 0:29 Here's a sneak peek at Beaufort County's newest animal shelter 1:57 This Beaufort laser tag tour will have you ready to take on the world 0:22 93-year-old Hilton Head woman who fell and spent two nights lying on the ground thanks God for 'letting me stay a little (longer)' 0:29 Watch timelapse of this Beaufort 10-year-old sailing in Lowcountry Regatta Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in December 2016 after his e-cigarette apparently exploded in his pocket while he was riding a FAX bus in downtown Fresno, California. Witnesses said the man was trying use the device while riding the Fresno FAX CCTV

