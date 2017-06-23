Third teenage girl reported missing in Jasper County within a week

A third teenage girl has been reported missing in Jasper County in a week as deputies ask for the public’s help in bringing all three home.
April Damron, 16, of Ridgeland, is the most recent missing teenager to be announced on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Sheriff Chris Malphrus told the Jasper Sun Times that Damron was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be a runaway because she has run away before. According to a Ridgeland Police Department report, Damron was reported missing from her Fordville Road home after she allegedly left through her bedroom window after 9 p.m.
Malphrus told the newspaper that deputies have searched several locations based on tips from the public, including searching the Beaufort County home of her last known boyfriend, with no results.
Damron is white with blue eyes, brown hair and weighs around 120 pounds. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts may call Detective Croft with the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at 800-446-1006.
Damron’s disappearance joins that of Summer Nicole Jenkins and Natalie Walker, who were announced to be missing on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
Two calls made to Malphrus on Friday to ask whether the disappearances are related were not returned.
Jenkins is described as an African-American who is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown eyes, between 150 and 170 pounds, and black or possibly dyed hair.
Walker is described as an African-American who is 5 feet tall and around 110 pounds with brown eyes. She may have black or orange hair, according to a flyer posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Walker is believed to be in the Jasper County or Savannah area.
The posts do not specify either Walker or Jenkins’ ages.
Anyone with information on Jenkins or Walker may contact Detective Wright of the Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7779, Crime Stoppers at 800-446-1006 or FBI Special Agent Van Epps at 912-790-3130.
