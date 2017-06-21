Jasper County teen Natalie Walker was reported missing Tuesday.
Beaufort News

June 21, 2017 8:44 AM

Have you seen this missing Jasper County teenager?

By Caitlin Turner

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager reported missing on Tuesday.

Natalie Walker is described as an African American teen who is 5-feet tall and around 110 pounds with brown eyes. She may have black or orange hair, according to a flier posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The post does not specify the teen’s age.

Walker is believed to be in the Jasper County or Savannah area.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts may call Detective Wright of the Criminal Investigations Divisions at 843-726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at 800-446-1006.

Calls may also be made to FBI Special Agent Van Epps at 912-790-3130 or to 911.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

