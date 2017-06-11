A water rescue boat sits ready for use at the Broad River boat landing during an S.C. DNR search operation for a missing boater Friday.
June 11, 2017

16-year-old missing in the water off Fripp Island beach

By Joan McDonough

A 16-year-old boy went missing in the water off of Fripp Island Sunday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Numerous rescue teams are searching for Eric Clark of Worthington, Ohio, after he was lost while swimming out in approximately 8-foot deep water, Fripp Island Property Owners’ Association General Manager Kate Hines said Sunday afternoon.

The other swimmers said they believed Clark was caught in an undertow around 2:30 p.m., according to the release. All of the other swimmers have been accounted for, but by 6 p.m. rescuers were still searching for Clark.

Clark was visiting Fripp Island for the third year in a row with his basketball team team, Hines said. The team and their coach rent a house each year to spend some time vacationing together.

The Sheriff’s Office, United States Coast Guard, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort Marine Rescue and Fripp Island Security and Fripp Island Fire Department are all working to find the boy, according to Hines and the release.

