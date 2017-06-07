School board votes on whether to pay outsider up to $35,000 to help run its meetings

Beaufort County Board of Education members on Tuesday night considered paying thousands of dollars to enlist an outsider’s help in running their sometimes contentious and often four-hour-long meetings.
Instead, members appointed one of their own, Joseph Dunkle, to be the board’s parliamentarian.
Dunkle’s appointment could give the minority group a louder voice. He, along with board members David Striebinger, JoAnn Orischak and Christina Gwozdz, often find themselves on the losing side of votes against the majority of board members, who have generally aligned with Superintendent Jeff Moss in the wake of his 2015 ethics violations.
Striebinger, who made the initial request for discussion of a board parliamentarian, said Dunkle’s appointment could shorten meetings because, as a board member, Dunkle can interrupt and bring the board back on topic if discussion diverts. School board attorney Drew Davis does not have that same power and must wait for the chairwoman to ask him for guidance, Striebinger said.
“Dunkle is a procedure person,” Striebinger said. “He always speaks up on procedure.”
However, the appointment could make future meetings even more contentious. Dunkle’s procedural crusades have sometimes been met with eye rolls and under-the-breath comments from members.
Board chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery, who was not at Tuesday night’s meeting, contacted several professional parliamentarians, all of whom cited a wealth of experience in managing meetings. One sought a $4,950 diagnostic fee, an $850 workshop fee, and between $300 and $2,500 a month for ongoing support — estimates that could top $35,000 a year. Another requested $100 an hour to travel to Beaufort County and $200 an hour to attend full board meetings.
For board vice-chairman Earl Campbell, the decision to vote for Dunkle came down to cost. He also said the South Carolina School Boards Association is already available for consultation.
Not everyone so readily endorsed Dunkle. Board member Mary Cordray questioned Dunkle’s objectivity.
“The reason the board chair was looking for an outside individual to serve in that role was because she was hoping to have an objective person lead this process,” she said. “And I’m not confident Mr. Dunkle can do that.”
Board members Christina Gwozdz and JoAnn Orischak came to Dunkle’s defense, with Orischak going so far as calling Cordray’s comments “inflammatory.”
Dunkle, who has served on the board since he was elected in November 2014, defended himself as well.
“I exhibit professionalism toward all members,” he said. “I don’t walk out of this room with a grudge.”
The board voted 6-4 to appoint Dunkle as board parliamentarian. Cordray — along with board secretary Geri Kinton and board members Evva Anderson and Cynthia Gregory-Smalls — voted against Dunkle’s appointment.
The policy committee will determine specific parameters of Dunkle’s job, including whether it will be a board officer position.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments