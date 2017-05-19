Boater missing off Lemon Island identified; was headed to Rose Island when he disappeared

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is searching for a boater reported missing by a friend early Friday morning.
The boater, identified by DNR as Jason Smith, 35, was last seen leaving a private dock from a Chechessee River residence in a 15-foot jon boat around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Lt. Michael Thomas of DNR.
Smith was headed to Rose Island with fishing gear in the boat. His family became worried when he did not return, so a family friend went out on a boat to look for him, Thomas said. When the search was unsuccessful, Smith was reported missing around 2:15 a.m., Thomas said.
Smith was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark shirt and no foul play is expected, Thomas said.
DNR is being assisted at the scene by a Good Samaritan boat, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Beaufort Marine Rescue Squad and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments