Beaufort County texting-while-driving numbers show where you’re least likely to get caught

Nearly two and a half years after South Carolina passed a law prohibiting texting-while-driving, the regulation has been lightly enforced in Beaufort County.
The information below reflects the number of texting-while-driving citations written by municipality from December 2014-May 1, 2017.
|Municipality-level area
|Number of citations written
|Beaufort
|51
|Port Royal
|1
|Bluffton
|6
|Hilton Head Island
|3
|Unincorporated Beaufort County
|6
|Beaufort County Highways
|66
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments