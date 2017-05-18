Beaufort County texting-while-driving numbers show where you’re least likely to get caught

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Beaufort Elementary School students answer the question of the moment: what is an eclipse? Pause 0:44 Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 1:19 What you need to know to view the eclipse in Columbia 0:39 Scene of fatal car wreck on Dillon Road 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you might be too embarrassed to ask 0:59 'For goodness sakes!:' Follow these safety tips for next week's solar eclipse 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 1:45 Are you missing a pig? This friendly guy has been roaming a Hilton Head beach 1:01 By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Check out these numbers about the tickets that have been issued for texting and driving in Beaufort County since the law banning it was passed in 2014. Delayna Earley Staff video

Check out these numbers about the tickets that have been issued for texting and driving in Beaufort County since the law banning it was passed in 2014. Delayna Earley Staff video