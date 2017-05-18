Check out these numbers about the tickets that have been issued for texting and driving in Beaufort County since the law banning it was passed in 2014. Delayna Earley Staff video
Beaufort News

Beaufort County texting-while-driving numbers show where you’re least likely to get caught

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

May 18, 2017 10:28 AM

Nearly two and a half years after South Carolina passed a law prohibiting texting-while-driving, the regulation has been lightly enforced in Beaufort County.

The information below reflects the number of texting-while-driving citations written by municipality from December 2014-May 1, 2017.

Municipality-level areaNumber of citations written
Beaufort51
Port Royal1
Bluffton6
Hilton Head Island3
Unincorporated Beaufort County6
Beaufort County Highways66

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

