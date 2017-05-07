Look out, Wal-Mart: This discount grocer plans a Beaufort store.

Discount grocer Lidl is still eying Beaufort County — now north of the Broad.
The German supermarket chain, which recently established a presence in the U.S. and is expanding, wants to build in Beaufort. Plans for a 35,000 square-foot store at the corner of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway have been submitted to the city’s planning department.
The renderings will go before the city’s design review panel on Thursday.
Plans show the new store at the southwest corner of the intersection, between Robert Smalls Parkway and Goethe Hill Road. The 5.38-acre site would be subdivided from a larger property of about 100 acres known as the Gray property also slated for development.
Lidl is the only known project currently planned for the property, city planning director Libby Anderson said.
The grocer plans to open 100 stores on the East Coast — including South Carolina — within a year. Hilton Head and Bluffton have been targeted recently as part of the expansion.
The European giant operates 10,000 stores in 26 countries.
Fellow German supermarket Aldi is a close competitor, and both discount chains are seen as a threat to the current grocery store models in the U.S. The planned Lidl in Beaufort would be across Robert Smalls Parkway from a Wal-Mart Supercenter, another budget grocery option.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
