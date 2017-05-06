Beaufort News

May 06, 2017 12:24 PM

Notice Beaufort Wal-Mart was evacuated this morning? Here’s why

By Stephen Fastenau

A fire forced Beaufort Wal-Mart to be evacuated Saturday morning.

The fire at the retail giant on Robert Smalls Parkway was small and doesn’t appear to be suspicious, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said. Firefighters are at the store investigating.

An electrical problem with a meat cooler is believed to be to blame, Bertholf said.

Burton Fire District, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort Police and Beaufort County paramedics responded to the call.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

