Notice Beaufort Wal-Mart was evacuated this morning? Here’s why

A fire forced Beaufort Wal-Mart to be evacuated Saturday morning.
The fire at the retail giant on Robert Smalls Parkway was small and doesn’t appear to be suspicious, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said. Firefighters are at the store investigating.
An electrical problem with a meat cooler is believed to be to blame, Bertholf said.
Burton Fire District, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort Police and Beaufort County paramedics responded to the call.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
