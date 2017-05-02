Police: Ridgeland man killed in Jasper County morning homicide; shooter at large

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the gunman involved in the shooting death of a Ridgeland man who died at a hospital Tuesday morning.
According to a Jasper County Sun Times news report, a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 223 Oak Park Road in the Wagon Branch area around 6:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting.
The victim, Jamol Horton, 40, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
He later died, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that they believe Horton was “ambushed and robbed.”
The investigation into the shooting continues.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
