Care about Trump’s planned order on offshore drilling? Get to Beaufort’s Waterfront Park

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an order Friday that could reverse previous administration directives and reopen the Atlantic to offshore drilling.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling will speak Friday at 11 a.m. in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on the expected executive order and in opposition to drilling. He earlier helped lead a group of East Coast communities seeking to block Obama administration plans to explore potential oil reserves in the Atlantic.
That effort in part led then-President Barack Obama to remove the Atlantic from a five-year oil and gas leasing program and to permanently protect part of the Atlantic from drilling, though not the South Carolina coast.
“We had all the coastal mayors together, and we'll work with the environmental groups to continue to rally opposition,” Keyserling said. “We did last time, and we were heard. With a new administration, it appears we have to do it again.”
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments