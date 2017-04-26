Search over, 3 suspects still at large after armed burglary at St. Helena Island home

Three suspects in an armed burglary at a St. Helena Island home late Wednesday morning remain at large after a search through the woods involving police and K-9 units.
Three males — one armed with a handgun — came into the Dulamo Road home and fled into the woods across the street when they were confronted inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release. The Sheriff’s Office created a perimeter and attempted to track the three suspects with the help of dogs into the early afternoon, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspects are described as African American males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans, according to the release. No other description was given.
Law enforcement presence will be increased in the area of Dulamo Road and Creek House and Prayer and Roman lanes, according to the release.
Anyone with information can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
