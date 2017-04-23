Neighbor takes action when Shadow Moss home catches fire

A pair of Shadow Moss residents were able to fight a fire with a garden hose until firefighters arrived Saturday morning, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The fire started in a trashcan next to the Whitewater Way home, according to the release. The community lies between Robert Smalls Parkway and Broad River Boulevard in Burton.
A neighbor noticed when the flames spread to the side of the home around 11 a.m. and the the neighbor and homeowner put it out with the hose, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Fire Department and Burton Fire District responded to the fire and Burton firefighters checked the home with thermal imaging to make sure the fire wasn’t still smoldering within the home’s walls, according to the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Trash cans should be positioned away from homes, in case items that have been thrown away - like linseed oil or 9-volt batteries - cause a spark and start a fire, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
