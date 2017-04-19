Beaufort News

April 19, 2017 9:35 AM

Suspect sought in Tuesday attack on St. Helena woman

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A St. Helena Island woman was sexually assaulted Tuesday night by a man who first asked to do yard work before returning later and threatening her with a pistol, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect, described as a tall and slender African-American male in his mid-20s, ran away after the attack, the release said. He was wearing dark pants and an off-white shirt.

The victim told deputies the man came to her home shortly after 6 p.m. and asked if she needed yard work done, the release said. She told him she did not. The victim said she thought the man had left. He returned, entering the house through an unlocked door, release said.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CrimeSC, if wishing to remain anonymous.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

