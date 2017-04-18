Truck overturns, damages Woods Memorial Bridge; driver injured

A pickup truck overturned on the Woods Memorial Bridge around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, damaging the bridge and seriously injuring the driver in the single-vehicle crash.
The truck was found laying with “heavy damage on the up-slope” of the bridge, according to a Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department news release. A portion of the guard rail on the east side of the bridge is missing.
Firefighters had to use the “Jaws of Life” device to free the man from the truck, according to the release. The driver sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to an area hospital.
The bridge was temporarily closed, but reopened early Tuesday morning, Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort County EMS, Paris Island Fire Department, Beaufort Marine Rescue Squadron and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments