2 residential Burton fires within 8 hours

One of the two Burton area residential fires that hit within hours of each other caused significantly more damage.
The first fire on Detour Road in Seabrook consumed a garage around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Burton Fire District news release. No injuries were reported.
The fire destroyed the “large, two-bay garage/workshop” that was just 50 feet behind a home, according to the release. Flames also spread to two vehicles and a shed, damaging them but not destroying them.
Despite “water supply issues due to the lack of fire hydrants in that area of Seabrook,” fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, with assistance from Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department and Sheldon Fire District, according to the release.
The Beaufort County Fire Scene Investigation team is investigating the fire, Burton Fire District spokesman Dan Byrne said Sunday morning.
The second fire occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Joe Frazier Road, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
A fire started underneath a mobile home that was being remodeled and flames crawled up the siding and onto the ground, according to the release. The fire was stopped before it could spread into the home, which was vacant at the time of the fire.
Burton Fire District is investigating the fire, but it is belived to be unintentional, according to the release.
