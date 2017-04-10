Death of Burton man found in park pond investigated as a homicide

The death of a 22-year-old Burton man found in a park pond last week is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
“In keeping with best practices, the Sheriff’s Office investigates all deaths as homicides until determined otherwise,” Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday morning. That investigative approach is meant to ensure that details are not overlooked or dismissed during an investigation, he said.
Javonte Colleton was found dead in a Burton Wells Park pond Thursday morning after being reported missing the night before. Colleton was partially paralyzed after a motorcycle accident when he was 17, family members said.
Preliminary autopsy reports from forensic pathologists found no signs of trauma to Colleton’s body, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. A cause and manner of death have not officially been determined because other medical and toxicology reports are still pending.
Anyone with information can contact Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments