Port Royal hasn’t received the news it wants. And the town is OK with that — for now.

After enduring a decade of attempts to sell and redevelop a former state port property, the town of Port Royal is content to wait a while longer.
Town officials hoped to hear at the beginning of the week the results of a months-long bidding process to finally sell the Port of Port Royal and turn the property over to the private sector. But the Department of Administration is still vetting the potential buyers before awarding the bid.
“We just need to be patient a couple more days,” Councilman Tom Klein said during a workshop Wednesday night.
Closed bidding started Jan. 1, ended Friday and drew multiple offers. After the bid is awarded, the potential buyers have 90 days for due diligence before closing scheduled in early August.
Department of Administration director Marcia Adams said Monday identifying potential buyers and bidding amounts could affect the agency’s ability to close the deal.
Whomever the potential buyers and whatever the price, the circumstances seemingly have never been better to sell the property.
A new appraisal last year valued the 317 acres on Battery Creek at $6.95 million, a fraction of previous asking prices. And the short turnaround time for due diligence favored bidders already intimately familiar with the property and existing development guidelines.
After years of disappointment, town officials still remain guarded.
“It’s hard to get excited about any of this anymore,” town manager Van Willis said Wednesday. “We just hope it closes.”
This story will be updated.
