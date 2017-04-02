6 fires in one day for Burton firefighters

There were six fires across the Burton area on Saturday; four outside and two inside.
Officials are calling the fires “too close for comfort” and “close calls for tragedy,” according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The outdoor fires all occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the release. They were all “burning in an unsafe manner” and had gotten out of control. There were no injuries or damages reported.
The indoor fires were both put out with fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived, according to the release. The first was a gas grill that had caught on fire on a Capehart Cirle back porch. Residents were able to put out the fire and get the grill off the porch by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported and there were no damages to the home.
The second was a “small kitchen fire” at the BI-LO on Parris Island Gateway, put out by employees, according to the release. There were also no injuries or damages reported for this fire. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department and Parris Island Fire Department also responded to this fire.
Burton fire officials encourage the community to be up to date with Beaufort County Burn Ordinances, have working smoke detectors and be prepared with fire extinguishers, according to the release.
Families or businesses in Burton looking for fire extinguisher training can email safetyed@burtonfd.org.
