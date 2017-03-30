Retired educator is elected to school board vacancy by just 3 votes

Retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls is the newest member of the Beaufort County school board, edging businessman William Smith by three votes in this week’s District 3 special election after a mandatory recount was performed Thursday.
Gregory-Smalls received 339 votes from Tuesday’s balloting, with Smith getting 336 after votes were counted a second time at county election headquarters. The numbers matched the unofficial results from the first count.
A recount is mandatory when the margin comes within 1 percent of the total ballots cast.
Gregory-Smalls will take the seat vacated by Michael Rivers, who stepped aside in December after he was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives.
Former board chairman Fred Washington Jr. placed third with 198 votes and St. Helena Island mortician Buryl Garnett Sumpter received 59. Tuesday's total of 939 ballots cast represented 10.1 percent of the district's eligible voters.
District 3 comprises Lady's Island, St. Helena Island and parts of Beaufort.
Gregory-Smalls spent 32 1/2 years as a Beaufort County teacher and administrator, including 10 years as assistant principal at St. Helena Elementary School. She has put closing the achievement gap atop the list of her priorities, along with further embracing technology as a path to improve graduates’ career options.
