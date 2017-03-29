Bridges Prep earns high marks - twice - from SC charter school district

Bridges Preparatory School is one of just three schools to be named a double achiever by the South Carolina Public Charter School District, earning “school of distinction” honors for both student performance and overall academic growth.
In addition, Royal Live Oaks Academy in Hardeeville was recognized by the district for its academic growth. They are among only eight schools statewide to receive distinction in one category or the other.
The SCPCSD oversees 35 public charter schools across the state, serving approximately 22,000 students.
“A lot of the credit goes to the students and parents who care so much to do their very best,” said Bridges Prep board chair Dee Matthews. “To be such a young school and to be recognized as one of the top three state charter schools in the whole state – well, that’s just a big ‘Wow!’”
Bridges Prep opened in 2013 and now serves almost 600 students from kindergarten through ninth grade. The school will add a 10th grade curriculum next year, bringing enrollment to more than 650 students.
In the school’s first “report card” issued for the 2015-16 school year, Bridges Prep middle school students surpassed state standards in both English and math. Elementary students also exceeded state standards in English.
“We are extremely proud of this honor,” Matthews said, “and we are equally proud of the hard work that went into earning it – hard work by our teachers, our staff, our students and our families.”
The other two schools to earn double recognition from the SCPCSD are in Greenville and Rock Hill.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
