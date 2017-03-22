Family displaced after Ridgeland home lost to fire

A Ridgeland family is without a home after a Tuesday afternoon fire destroyed their mobile home.
The fire started in the middle of the double-wide mobile home on Tarboro Road and “worked its way out both ends, Capt. Marion Mathis of the Ridgeland Fire Department said Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.
The home was “completely lost” to smoke, heat and fire damage, he said. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
When firefighters arrived, the flames had spread to involve about 60 percent of the structure, Mathis said. Jasper County Fire Rescue responded to assist.
The American Red Cross is providing the family of three adults and one child with person hygiene items and financial assistance for food, clothes and lodging, according to a Red Cross news release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments