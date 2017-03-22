Solar eclipse this summer means kids will go back to school a little earlier

The Beaufort County Board of Education revised the 2017-18 academic calendar Tuesday night to move the first day of school from Monday, Aug. 21, to Thursday, Aug. 17, according to a school district press release.
By state law, no South Carolina public school can begin classes prior to the third Monday in August, which this year is August 21, the release said. But legislation recently approved by the General Assembly allows school districts to begin the 2017-18 year on Thursday, Aug. 17, because of the solar eclipse that will affect much of South Carolina on Aug. 21.
Under the newly revised 2017-18 calendar, students will not attend school on the date of the solar eclipse (Monday, Aug. 21) although it will be a work day for teachers and staff.
The 2017-18 calendar still includes a longer winter break, a preference indicated by parents and district employees in online surveys last month, according to the release. The version approved by the board Tuessday night added an additional day to winter break, which will now begin on Thursday, Dec. 21.
Holiday dates with schools closed are Sept. 4 (Labor Day), Nov. 22-24 (Thanksgiving), Dec. 21-Jan. 5 (winter break), Jan. 15 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and March 30(Good Friday). The final day of classes remains May 31, 2018.
