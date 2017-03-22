Solar eclipse this summer means kids will go back to school a little earlier

1:12 On St. Helena Island, a plan to fight frost on the strawberries Pause

0:49 Charles Gay: 'I've got mixed feelings over selling it.'

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

0:53 On the water with Beaufort County marine debris removal team

1:40 Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation

1:01 Amazing Nat Geo WILD video shows Lowcountry dolphins strandfeeding

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

0:52 Corner Perk changed up the way you order, here's why

1:07 On the prowl: Bluffton football's march to Elite 8