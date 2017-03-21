Board votes to raise curtain on Whale Branch performing arts center

Whale Branch Early College High School will get its performing arts center sooner rather than later, as the Beaufort County school board on Tuesday approved funding the $12.4 million project under its “8 percent” borrowing capacity rather than include it on any upcoming bond referendum.
Approval came by a 7-2 vote, after a sometimes-testy question period that at one point brought a motion to close discussion as board member JoAnn Orischak hammered away at the possibility of costs rising down the line.
“You tell the board we can do this with little to no long-term trauma to the district,” Orischak said. “But how can we know that when we don’t even have the architectural designs yet?”
She cited construction of May River High School, which went from $50 million to $70 million before the school was completed. Tuesday’s proposal included a cap “not to exceed” $12.48 million.
Orischak and Joseph Dunkle voted against the proposal; board member Christina Gwozdz was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Applause broke out after the vote was announced, as some two dozen Whale Branch constituents again made the drive from the county’s northern sector to be in attendance at the Bluffton library.
“Thank you for having the courage to do the right thing,” said Xavier Pierce, a Whale Branch freshman who served as a voice for his fellow students. “If you don’t mind, I’d like to come around and shake everyone’s hand and give them a hug.”
The arts center will be built concurrently with a new gymnasium previously given the green light under “8 percent” funding, which does not require voter approval. Groundbreaking would take place in late fall, with completion in time for the 2019-20 school year.
The two projects are the final pieces in what Whale Branch advocates saw as an unfinished campus since the high school – approved by voters in 2000 – opened its doors in 2010.
“I think we need to make the Whale Branch auditorium a priority,” said board member David Striebinger, who voted with the majority amid concerns about the bigger financial picture.
“We also have to do the hard job, and the hard job is how to make it work in the best interest of taxpayers. You don’t borrow $17 million (for the gym and auditorium) without having some effect.”
With the Whale Branch projects now settled, the board can zero in on a building campaign and bond referendum with a little more certainty.
For more than a month, discussion centered on building the arts center with “8 percent” funding, only to see the project included in an early draft of a $120 million bond proposal outlined earlier this month to finance a five-year building plan.
Additional construction will be needed to accommodate the population boom in Bluffton, where it took River Ridge Academy just two years to reach capacity. The proposal includes $39.5 million to build a new school, likely on land adjacent to May River High.
The board also voted Tuesday to tweak the start of next school year, setting the first day of classes for Aug. 17 under an exemption to state law that factors in a major solar eclipse set to pass through the heart of South Carolina on Aug. 21.
The new date will allow teachers to prepare lessons based on the eclipse, though schools will be closed Aug. 21 amid safety concerns. The new calendar also builds an extra day into the winter break, now set to start Dec. 21.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
