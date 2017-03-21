Beaufort News

Popular St. Helena strawberry grower ‘lost all available berries’ in recent freeze

By Josh Mitelman

Last week’s freezing temperatures cost St. Helena Island strawberry grower Dempsey Farms “all available berries,” forcing the popular “U-Pick” operation to close this week, according to a phone message at the business Tuesday morning.

Dempsey Farms, located at 1576 Sea Island Parkway, will reopen as soon as possible, the message says.

Prior to the mid-March freeze, the unseasonably warm winter in the Lowcountry led to a near-record amount of berries at the business, with more customers than usual picking their own berries in February, Davis Dempsey said March 15.

The business had for decades been able to successfully preserve crops in the cold by using 55-degree well water on them, instead of covering them, Dempsey said last week. But he added that with the combination of its abundant early harvest and temperatures in the 20s, he was unsure if that method would hold up this time.

On St. Helena Island, a plan to fight frost on the strawberries

Davis Dempsey, of Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island, explains his plans for protecting strawberries from an unusually harsh frost. Unfortunately, the plan, which has worked in the past, did not protect against extreme cold March 16, 2017.

Josh Mitelman Staff video

