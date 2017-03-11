Dog killed in blaze Saturday at Beaufort home

A dog died Saturday afternoon in a large house fire in Beaufort’s Battery Shores neighborhood.
The blaze, which engulfed much of a home on Bostick Circle, took firefighters with Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department about 30 minutes to get under control and even longer to fully extinguish, according to Fire Chief Reece Bertholf.
Bertholf said when firefighters arrived on the scene, they “found heavy fire conditions,” he said.
The occupants of the house, who were unharmed, were not at home when the fire started, but three dogs were, Bertholf said.
Neighbors were able to get two of the dogs out of the home before fire crews arrived on the scene, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
