Lady’s Island Wal-Mart is hiring for 200 jobs. Here’s what you need to know.

Lady’s Island Wal-Mart is hiring to fill 200 jobs before the new store opens later this spring, a company news release said Wednesday.
Construction of the store on Sea Island Parkway and Airport Circle is almost complete. Store management created a temporary hiring center at 3 Celadon Drive on Lady’s Island.
Applications are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Job-seekers can also apply online at www.careers.walmart.com. Most of the new employees will begin in April ahead of a grand opening, the release said. A specific opening date has not been announced.
The openings are for full-time and part-time jobs. Both offer benefits.
A store program guarantees jobs to military veterans who have been honorably discharged since Memorial Day 2013.
Walmart employees more than 30,000 people in South Carolina, according to the release.
The store on Lady’s Island began construction early last year amid some controversy. The 26-acre site required a significant amount of fill dirt and the development spurred traffic and planning questions.
