Put that lighter down: Beaufort County facilities go smoke-free today

As of Thursday, smoking at all Beaufort County-owned or operated campuses and facilities is now prohibited.
The smoking ordinance, passed by Beaufort County Council last year, is accompanied by a program to assist employees and residents with quitting, according to a county news release.
The county is offering an eight-week smoking cessation course designed by the American Lung Association that includes stress management techniques, education on cravings, and weight control while quitting, the release said.
The program is offered to Beaufort County employees at no cost and is available to all other Beaufort County residents for $30. All participants will have access to the LifeFit Wellness Center for two months at no cost.
To register, contact Alexa DeFeo at 843-522-2270 or adefeo@bmhsc.org.
In addition to the smoke-free initiative, all county employees and their immediate families will have free access to the workout facilities and swimming pools at the Buckwalter and Burton Wells Recreation Centers, the release said.
The Beaufort County Facility Management Department will place signage and stickers at county campuses to remind employees and the public the facilities are now are 100% smoke-free.
