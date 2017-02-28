Body builders, busy parents on a budget will soon have a healthy option in Beaufort

A place for body builders, diabetics, health nuts and even fans of Dwayne “The Rock,” Johnson to dine together will be a possibility in Beaufort this spring.
Cali Caulder, a Beaufort native, body builder and owner of the new Clean Eatz restaurant, said her goal is to make her customers healthier with prepared meals at 2121 Boundary St. Suite 108. She said she’s opening this Wilmington, N.C., franchise to serve other body builders, military personnel and people with specific meal plans who need healthy, pre-cooked meals on a budget. These meals, such as the Carolina Jerk — chicken, carrots and jerk sauce over rice — will be offered straight from a grab n’ go cooler.
“We just want to offer a healthy option here in Beaufort,” she said.
She said her business offers cooked and labeled meals for patrons to eat throughout the week, a cafe where healthier options and even kids meals are prepared on the spot and a hydration station which features items such as cucumber infused water and homemade protein bars. Breakfast bars and energy drinks are also available along with supplements and Clean Eatz T-shirts.
The average meal at Clean Eatz costs $6.50, according to Caulder. She said prepared breakfast meals are $5 and prepared dinner meals are $6.50. Most cafe meals will cost under $10.
Prepared meals will be labeled with how much protein, carbs and fat are in the dish, Caulder said.
“We try to keep everything under 500 calories based on the average diet of 2,000 calories,” she said.
Take-out will also be an option at Clean Eatz. Caulder said pickups will be available every Monday and custom meals to fit restrictive diets can be picked up on Tuesdays.
The shop will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Caulder said. She said she hopes to open her store in the Kmart shopping center in the coming weeks.
“We’re shooting for the month of March,” she said.
