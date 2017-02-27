That time Dave Chapelle and Daryl from Walking Dead walked into Beaufort Starbucks

Comedian Dave Chappelle and actor Norman Reedus interrupted a Starbucks study session in Beaufort on Sunday.
Davina Coleman was doing homework when Chappelle and Reedus, perhaps best known as Daryl Dixon from Walking Dead, walked into the Beaufort coffee shop on Boundary Street about 7 p.m., Coleman said. Coleman and others scored a photo with each man before they were on their way.
Beaufort’s Ana Reeves, Starbucks employee Halie Parker and others in the store also grabbed photos with the celebrities.
“I think we were all so excited about them being in our presence that we did not think about autographs,” Coleman said.
Chappelle and Reedus had been spotted in Charleston recently, according to reports. Charleston blog Holy City Sinner wrote that the men appeared to be filming a segment for the AMC television show “Ride With Norman Reedus,” where Reedus and guests travel by motorcycle and explore biker culture.
The men told Coleman they had been riding motorcycles through various cities for the show. The duo was headed to Savannah on a tour bus Sunday night, she said.
Chappelle had performed at Charleston Music Hall in early February.
Coleman works for Beaufort County School District and had been studying for her master’s degree in educational administration at the University of South Carolina.
Chappelle and Reedus weren’t the only celebrity sightings in Beaufort this month. Actor Jason Segel from “How I Met Your Mother” was spotted at various spots throughout Beaufort County.
