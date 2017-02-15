Beaufort News

February 15, 2017 9:23 AM

Want to help rebuild Hunting Island? You might have the chance soon

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Hurricane Matthew’s devastation of Hunting Island State Park in October led many to ask how they can help rebuild.

There might be an opportunity soon.

Extensive look: Fripp and Harbor islands after Hurricane Matthew

Large crews of volunteers could be needed in April and May as the park prepares to reopen to visitors, according to the latest update from Friends of Hunting Island communications director Carol Corbin. Volunteers will install sand fencing to help restore the dunes wiped out by the storm.

Volunteers will also be needed to paint the new fence surrounding the lighthouse.

For information about joining Friends of Hunting Island and volunteering, email membership@friendsofhuntingisland.org or visit www.friendsofhuntingisland.org.

Hunting Island staff built a new fence around the lighthouse this summer. Friends of Hunting Island paid for the materials and also bought 100 gallons of paint ahead of the work this spring.

Parts of the park and beach are expected to reopen to visitors by Memorial Day weekend.

