Sheriff’s Office: Deputies, MCAS Beaufort respond to Jasper County school bomb threat

A bomb threat was called into the Jasper County School Complex in Ridgeland on Wednesday morning but school officials say students and staff are safe.
An emergency message on the Jasper County School District website alerted viewers that no one is allowed on or off the Grays Highway campus while first responders search the area.
“The district and our local emergency team are taking all precaution to assess the situation,” the message says.
An alert was also posted to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shortly before 10 a.m. assuring parents and community members that the threat is being investigated.
“Deputies are on scene assessing the situation and K9 units from Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and MCAS Beaufort are en route to sweep the complex,” the post says.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Atwood is on the scene and could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story will be updated.
