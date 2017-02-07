Nearly finished home heavily damaged by fire in northern Beaufort County

A Lady’s Island home still under construction was heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
The Meridian Road home fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. by a passerby who called 911, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District public information officer Scott Harris said Tuesday morning. The two-story, 2,000 square-foot house was supposed to be completed in a couple of weeks, he said.
Firefighters were there within three minutes and worked the scene for over three hours, Harris said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The estimated damage to the house is about $400,000, Harris said.
This story will be updated.
