Hesitation turns to excitement for Beaufort’s Omar Cummings

At first, Omar Cummings seemed a little hesitant to return South Carolina State’s interest. Persistence, though, eventually won him over.
Beaufort’s leading rusher was all smiles Wednesday as he signed his national letter-of-intent to play for the Bulldogs, who never wavered from the interest they showed before his senior season.
“It was kind of hard not to go there,” Cummings said after a ceremony that included his weightlifter brother C.J. looking over his shoulder.
“It was just the right offer. Nobody (else) was really coming by, and they were always there. I finally went there on my official visit, and they welcomed me. The team showed me love very early.”
Cummings was the power option in Beaufort’s three-pronged rushing attack, pacing the Eagles with 1,270 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns. He’ll join a program that ranked near the middle in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in rush, but saw no individual rusher reach 600 yards.
The Eagles had one other signing at Wednesday’s ceremony, as Heily Hernandez signed to play soccer at North Greenville.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments