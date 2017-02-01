Conroy Center to host gathering of poets, community members on healing racial wounds

Some of South Carolina’s most notable poets will take on language’s ability “to heal, inspire and educate” during a community event this month.
“Poets Respond to Race” will be Feb. 20 at Grace Chapel AME Church, 502 Charles St. in Beaufort. The poetry reading and community discussion will start at 5 p.m.
Among the poets are event founders Al Black and Len Lawson, South Carolina poet laureate Marjory Wentworth, Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker and Beaufort County’s Ellen Malphrus, Susan Madison and Quitman Marshall.
The event is presented by the Pat Conroy Literary Center and is funded by a grant from the S.C. Arts Commission and an award from the John and Susan Bennett Memorial Arts Fund of the Coastal Community Foundation.
Comments