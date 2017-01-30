Truck driver faces DUI charge after allegedly hitting man on bicycle on St. Helena

A bicycle and a pickup truck collided Sunday evening on St. Helena Island and both the cyclist and the truck driver were said by police to be drunk.
Both men were traveling east on Seaside Road near Ball Park Road shortly before 8 p.m. when they collided, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said Monday afternoon. The man on the bike sustained injuries, Southern said. There were no working lights on the bicycle, Southern said.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office initial report, the bicyclist had a small cut to the top of his head and was experiencing pain in his side, he told emergency responders. He was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS.
The Sheriff’s Office report said the bicyclist was intoxicated.
The truck driver told deputies he had struck the bicyclist with his truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. He was charged with DUI by the Highway Patrol, according to Beaufort County Detention Center online records.
Both men were in their 50s and residents of St. Helena Island, Southern said.
