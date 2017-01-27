Update: Yemassee robbery suspect was armed with machete and wore a single white glove

Yemassee police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar convenience store late Thursday night armed with a machete and wearing a single white glove.
At about 10:30 p.m., the armed man reportedly walked into the the store at 301 Yemassee Highway just before closing and demanded all the cash in the register.
The two store clerks working gave him $700 to $800 and the man then ran away, said Matthew Garnes, public information officer of the Yemassee Police Department.
The man’s face was covered, but police believe he is in his early to mid 20s, between 5’6 and 5’10 and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes and a single white glove.
Yemassee Police encourage anyone who sees the suspect to dial 911 immediately.
