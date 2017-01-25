What’s the deal with Lady’s Island traffic? We’ll know more soon.

The results of a Lady’s Island traffic study and plans for the community’s future growth will be among the topics before a northern Beaufort County planning committee Friday.
The committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Beaufort County administration building’s executive conference room. City of Beaufort officials plan to present the results of a traffic study conducted by Ward Edwards.
Impact fees from Wal-Mart, which is building a new store on Lady’s Island, covered the bulk of the $88,000 study. The city paid the remaining cost.
A plan for Lady’s Island’s future growth and development is also on the agenda.
The Northern Beaufort County Regional Plan Implementation Committee includes elected officials from the city of Beaufort, town of Port Royal and Beaufort County, as well as representatives from other county planning panels.
