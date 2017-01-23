Hope Haven of Lowcountry, CODA join forces to combat abuse, domestic violence

Hope Haven of the Lowcountry and Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse have united to become Hopeful Horizons to greater impact the problem of abuse in families.
Hopeful Horizons is a children’s advocacy and domestic violence and rape crisis center, according to a Hopeful Horizons news release.
“As a team, we can do even more to advance our ongoing mission to protect, treat and prevent,” Shauw Chin Capps, Hopeful Horizons CEO, said. “Together we will empower victims, educate the public and provide a one-stop shop with comprehensive services for victims of violence and abuse.”
The process to merge the two organizations began 18 months ago. The merger was voted on as a proactive measure in order to better advocate for and treat those impacted by abuse and raise awareness about child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault and their overlap, the release said.
“CODA and Hope Haven are not going away, but coming together,” Kristin Dubrowski, Horizons COO, said. “The DNA of each organization is the foundation of Hopeful Horizons.”
The public office for Hopeful Horizons will on Charles Street in Beaufort where the Hope Haven office is currently located. For those seeking safety and privacy in a shelter, the domestic violence shelter currently operated by CODA will remain private.
A new satellite office will also be located in Bluffton, the release said.
“Hopeful Horizons is a critical partner in the multi-disciplinary approach to abuse that protects victims during investigation and enhances criminal prosecution,” 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said. “I am thrilled that the merger will allow Hopeful Horizons to reach more people.”
For more information about Hopeful Horizons, visit www.hopefulhorizons.org.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments