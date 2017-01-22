Burton man returns home to find door kicked in, furniture stolen

A Burton man recently returned home from work to find his belongings thrown about and almost $4,000 worth of items stolen.
Between about 8 a.m. and shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, someone kicked in the door of a County Shed Road home and stole a TV, furniture and a few appliances, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The stolen items were valued at about $3,750.
A shoe impression was left underneath the door handle where the door had been kicked, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
