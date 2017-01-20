Firefighters responding to Beaufort car fire find body inside

State and local authorities are investigating a death in downtown Beaufort related to a car fire.
Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Greene Street just before noon to find a car on fire between two homes. After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered in the car, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division officers and Beaufort police are investigating. The scene is across the street from Washington Street Park.
A Beaufort County coroner's van was parked in the street in front of the house, and a blue tarp shielded the scene from the street. The block is cordoned off with yellow tape as investigators work.
This story will be updated.
Comments