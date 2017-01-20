Beaufort News

January 20, 2017 4:00 PM

Firefighters responding to Beaufort car fire find body inside

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

State and local authorities are investigating a death in downtown Beaufort related to a car fire.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Greene Street just before noon to find a car on fire between two homes. After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered in the car, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division officers and Beaufort police are investigating. The scene is across the street from Washington Street Park.

A Beaufort County coroner's van was parked in the street in front of the house, and a blue tarp shielded the scene from the street. The block is cordoned off with yellow tape as investigators work.

This story will be updated.

