President may announce creation of Beaufort Reconstruction monument Friday

A presidential announcement of the creation of a national monument to Reconstruction in Beaufort County could come Friday, a member of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s staff said Thursday.
President Barack Obama would create the monument using his executive authority under the Antiquities Act. The Obama administration has not said when the announcement will come, but the most recent indication was Friday, said Dalton Tresvant, Clyburn’s Midlands area director based in Columbia.
“We know they’re going to do it, but they haven’t told us when,” he said.
The monument would include Darrah Hall at Penn Center, Brick Baptist Church across the street on St. Helena Island, Camp Saxton and the Emancipation Oak on the site of the current Naval Hospital Beaufort in Port Royal, and the old Beaufort firehouse on Craven Street.
Clyburn and National Park Service director Jonathan Jarvis heard unanimous support for the monument during a public meeting at Brick Baptist Church in December.
The Washington Post’s editorial board recently called for the creation of a Reconstruction monument here.
