Suspect at large after armed robbery at Hardeeville electronics store

Hardeeville police are searching for an armed man who demanded money at an electronics store on Monday evening before shots were fired and he ran away
The suspect entered Oscar’s Electronics on Whyte Hardee Boulevard wearing a mask and demanded money, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.
Shots were fired during the robbery, but no one was injured. The robbery victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution, the release said.
While police called in a tracking dog, the suspect may have fled in a vehicle, the release said.
Investigators found a handgun behind the business and it is “believed to have been stolen from Beaufort County,” the release said.
The suspect is described as an African American man around 6-feet-3-inches tall.
Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Hardeeville Police Department at 843-784-2233.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
