Minor bus accident makes Whale Branch students late to school

More than 60 Whale Branch Early College High School students were late arrivals Thursday morning after the bus taking them to campus was struck by a dump truck.
No injuries were reported from the accident, which took place about 8:15 a.m. on Carolina Avenue just north of the Marine Corps Air Station, according to Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster.
A second bus was dispatched to the accident scene to pick up the students, getting them to campus a little more than 30 minutes after first bell.
