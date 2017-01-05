Beaufort News

January 5, 2017 10:16 AM

Minor bus accident makes Whale Branch students late to school

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

More than 60 Whale Branch Early College High School students were late arrivals Thursday morning after the bus taking them to campus was struck by a dump truck.

No injuries were reported from the accident, which took place about 8:15 a.m. on Carolina Avenue just north of the Marine Corps Air Station, according to Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster.

A second bus was dispatched to the accident scene to pick up the students, getting them to campus a little more than 30 minutes after first bell.

