Dog shot, paralyzed in Beaufort treated by NC vet

A 1-year-old Schnauzer mix was left largely paralyzed after he was shot in the spine with a pellet gun, and a $5,000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of the shooter.
For now, the dog called Snuffy is being treated and underwent surgery at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews, N.C. by Dr. Robert Bergman in the neurology department, a representative at the animal hospital confirmed. The dog was evaluated Monday morning, but notes on his progress weren’t immediately available.
Noah’s Arks Rescue is caring for the pup that was found as a stray on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort with a pellet in his spinal cord, according to the rescue’s website. The reward fee will be paid by Noah’s Arks and the Hilton Head Humane Association.
The dog was shot at close range, leaving him without the use of his back legs, bowels or bladder, according to the site.
“The person who did this put the gun directly on the skin of Snuffy and fired. It was as if their intention was to sever the spine completely,” the website said. “The destruction was so great that hair was embedded in the spinal cord.”
Anyone with information can call Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Control at 843-255-5010.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments