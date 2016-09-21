Another Conroy book evokes the Lowcountry, with a colorful twist

For decades, Pat Conroy painted Lowcountry scenes with his words.
A new Conroy book brings those images to life in a different way. But this one is from Conroy’s daughter.
Artist Melissa Conroy’s “The Lowcountry Coloring Book: Charleston, Savannah, the Sea Islands and Beyond,” was released Monday. The adult coloring book includes scenes from Hunting Island, St. Helena Island and downtown Beaufort, among other notable Lowcountry places.
The 44 pictures can be removed and arranged into larger pieces of art.
That’s not to say Conroy doesn’t lean on the descriptive prose her father used to put Beaufort on the map. Pat Conroy, the bestselling Beaufort author of titles including “Prince of Tides” and “Beach Music,” died in March of pancreatic cancer.
Melissa Conroy was born in Beaufort, “a place I consider to be the epicenter of the Lowcountry,” she writes in the introduction to the new book available in a preview on Amazon.
On Hancock Street, I combed my fingers through curly Spanish moss and made mud pies from the rich soil. On the waterfront, I squished my toes in silky marsh mud and cut my feet on oyster shells.
Artist Melissa Conroy, from her new book “The Lowcountry Coloring Book.”
Conroy’s book started from sketches she made while visiting her father on Fripp Island, she wrote on her website. She pedaled a beach cruiser over the bridge and drew Hunting Island’s forest and beaches.
Some of the scenes should be instantly familiar to Beaufortonians, including “The Castle” in the historic Point neighborhood — the book’s cover image — and Penn Center and Gay Fish Company on St. Helena Island.
Conroy has published two other children’s books: “Grandma is an Author” and “Poppy’s Pants.”
